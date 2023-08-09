La Tórtola Prize will be awarded to Ramón Cotarelo

An exhibition by the architect and plastic artist Ramón Cotarelo was inaugurated in the collateral room of the José Miguel González gallery as part of the activities for the forty-ninth Week of Culture in the municipality of Colón.

In the La Pedrada gathering, Ramón Cotarelo was also congratulated with the La Tórtola Award, which he will receive on his next visit to the city of Colón to recognize someone who has been faithful to his roots during his life.

An architecture graduate from the University of Havana, he specialized in the restoration of historic centers and founded the team of monuments in the province of Matanzas.

Among its merits, the study, dissemination and rescue of heritage and national identity both in Cuba and abroad, since it resides in Italy, stands out.

According to the art critic Lincoln Capote Peón, it is a privilege to have Cotarelo as a member of the territorial branch of the Union of Writers and Artists in Colón. The artist is recognized for his work and the tropical concepts that he shows as transformers of the neoclassical city, as well as for his works of painting and literature, a reflection of the Cuban nuanced with colors that bring him closer to Portocarrero and Amelia Peláez.

It also has important interventions in the Municipal Museum and the Columbian Gallery for more than 40 years, and has taught the path of curatorship and how to organize an institution to bring the public closer to the visual arts. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon