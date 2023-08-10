Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
Postal Art City of Letters returns to the Athens of Cuba

The Matanzas Post Office and the Office of the Conservator invite artists and graphic designers from the territory to participate in the City of Letters Postal Art event, in greeting to World Mail Day and the 330th Anniversary of the City of Bridges.

Yudieska García Velasco, a communication specialist at Empresa Correos Matanzas, classified the contest as a form of artistic expression that uses the mail as a means of communication and dissemination.

“This art began to be used in Cuba in the 1970s as Mail Art, and in the previous year, 2022, we wanted to resume this artistic manifestation and we talked about it with different artists from the territory, who thought it was a good idea. This is how Postal Art City of Letters arises”, he added.

For the first edition of the Correos Matanzas event, ten Yumurino creators were invited, whose works were exhibited to the public. This year the contest has a call open to all those who wish to participate.

The works will be received by postal mail with the address Calle Milanés No. 5, between Magdalena and Matanzas, Matanzas, CP 40100, before next September 20.

On October 12, the public from Matanzas will be able to enjoy the artistic creations in the Office of the Conservator of the Yumurina capital.

Along with this activity, Correos Matanzas will cancel a postage stamp in honor of the 330th anniversary of the founding of the Athens of Cuba.

This year Correos de Cuba will celebrate 267 years of service, which is why it is considered the second longest-running institution on the Island. (ALH)

