Achieving a more welcoming environment for the patients and workers of the center is the premise to follow in each of the constructive actions that are being undertaken today at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Provincial Pediatric Hospital in this city, highlighted Alain Valdés Leyva, investor of the center.

The institution needs a new visuality, to recreate an attractive environment for children, based on this idea and with the support of the government, we are currently in the process of assembling a new perimeter fence for the security and organization of the entrance to the place. added.

In charge of the MSME Capitel, the proposal seeks a colorful image, striking for children, with the design of structures that resemble different shades of pencils and a sentry box that in combination with Jaimanita stones will simulate the figure of a castle.

He specified that among the recent tasks, maintenance of the Guard Corps area, transformations of the milk bank and in the medical residence also stand out, actions developed by the SANCOF Non-Agricultural Construction Cooperative, which are expected to end this year, depending on the availability of resources.

Within the operations that are carried out today in the entity, the investor explained that the restoration of the retaining wall located on Santa Isabel street in this city represents one of the highest priority jobs due to its state in danger of collapsing.

Valdés Leyva pointed out that work is being done simultaneously on the affectations presented by the hospital’s hydraulic network and that, as far as possible, progress will be made in improving the facility to guarantee a more hospitable setting and greet the city’s 330th anniversary with new spirits. , to be held next October. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon