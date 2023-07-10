The Territorial Defense Day is held in Jovellanos

The development of activities aimed at complying with the measures provided for exceptional situations, characterized this Saturday the main actions carried out as part of the celebration of Territorial Defense Day in Jovellanos.

Through the realization in areas of the Defense Zone (ZD) 06-25-05 belonging to the Popular Council: Flor Crombet, of various practical exercises resulting in episodes such as the deconcentration and evacuation of fuel, food, clothing, medicines , food production and continuity in the educational processes of the different teachings, it was possible to verify the response capacity of state bodies and agencies, economic entities and social institutions, political and mass organizations, as well as the population in In general, in ensuring the fulfillment of the missions and the planned plans to face the systematic attrition and the invasion of the enemy, in case it occurs.

In the ZD itself, the different Subgroups that make it up, in addition to the demonstrations carried out in each of these episodes, received the necessary general and special military preparation, aimed largely at raising knowledge and decision-making regarding economic activity. social, internal order and Civil Defense measures, political-ideological work and legal activity, in correspondence with the functions and missions foreseen for this level, as well as patriotic-military and internationalist education, and the specification, preparation and improvement of documentation combative and defensive.

The development of Territorial Defense Day was also a propitious occasion to recognize the founders of the first ZD in the country created in this municipality by our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of such a significant event.

The defense days constitute one of the main forms of materialization of the popular character of our defensive conception and are an important complement to the personnel preparation system, in addition to being a way that facilitates the participation of the population in the tasks of the defense. defending. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon