Unionense Maternity Home reopens its doors

The Unión de Reyes maternity home, which was closed for more than 10 years, began providing services to pregnant women in the southern municipality.

The repair of the entity shows a welcoming image and optimal conditions for care for future mothers.

“We decided to admit pregnant women who, due to their pathologies, will need the care of our staff,” said the general director of health, Raydel Alejandro Sotés Carrera.

The health center has 10 beds with the necessary conditions and there is no type of affectation regarding the furniture, they were acquired during an investment process.

The maternity home also has rechargeable fans and cooking equipment for a varied diet for pregnant women.

Maternity homes were created in the 1960s with the aim of systematically monitoring pregnant women at risk during the gestation period. (ALH)

