Make stronger the family doctor nurse program in Matanzas

The province of Matanzas promotes the strengthening of the family doctor and nurse program in the different health areas with the purpose of reinforcing care for the population.
Dr. Yosvany Cuellar Duque, primary health care official in the Provincial Health Directorate, comments that care coverage is being worked on.
«The premise is to ensure that each family doctor’s office has a head who is a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine in addition to his resident.»
Other prioritized programs such as Maternal and Child, the elderly, chronic diseases and epidemiological surveillance are other work priorities in the sector.
Cuellar Duque add that work with the program of geriatrics to a better attention to the older adults. For that we creat a multidisciplinary team integrate by specialist on geriatric, social workers and psychologist
In the polyclinics of the municipality of Matanzas, they reinforce the actions to complete the basic structures and the medical and nursing personnel in each Popular Council in order to guarantee better care for the different population groups.
Dr. Jan Gabriel La Guardia Yin, director of the Samuel Fernández Polyclinic, explains that they have a large population, almost 55,000 inhabitants with 46 offices. Hence the priority in attempting to complete the basic health team so that all the doctors and nurses are present and thus attend to the population in a timely manner.
Dr. Abel Pereira Pausa, director of the José Jacinto Milanés Polyclinic, comments that they have difficulties with the specialty of obstetrics, which is quite lacking in the province. This is not the case with the rest of the specialties.
«We are working on the operation of different services provided by the rehabilitation room, such as comprehensive care for diabetic patients and multidisciplinary consultations for pregnant women.»
Guaranteeing excellent medical services from clinics and polyclinics is a prerequisite for those who contribute to the quality of life of the people of Matanzas from the health sector.
Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon
Post Views:
34