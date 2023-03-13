Make stronger the family doctor nurse program in Matanzas

The province of Matanzas promotes the strengthening of the family doctor and nurse program in the different health areas with the purpose of reinforcing care for the population.

Dr. Yosvany Cuellar Duque, primary health care official in the Provincial Health Directorate, comments that care coverage is being worked on.

«The premise is to ensure that each family doctor’s office has a head who is a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine in addition to his resident.»

Other prioritized programs such as Maternal and Child, the elderly, chronic diseases and epidemiological surveillance are other work priorities in the sector.

Cuellar Duque add that work with the program of geriatrics to a better attention to the older adults. For that we creat a multidisciplinary team integrate by specialist on geriatric, social workers and psychologist

