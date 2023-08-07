Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
La búsqueda de soluciones alternativas para el mejor tratamiento del agua en la ciudad fue la línea de las ponencias. Foto: del Autor

They develop in Matanzas an act for the Day of the Hydraulic Engineer

Carlos Javier Prado Porcena 50 mins ago English Deja un comentarios 14 Vistas

The headquarters of the National Union of Architects and Engineers of Cuba in Matanzas hosted the commemorative provincial act for the Day of the Hydraulic Engineer and within the framework of the foundation of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH).

Engineers and specialists belonging to the INRH, the Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, the Matanzas Architecture and Engineering Projects Company and other institutions dedicated to the management of water resources in the province exchanged on the importance of repairing and rehabilitating the infrastructure in the territory

The engineer Javier Romero Perera, president of the Matanzas Hydraulic Society, declared exclusively to TV Yumurí that the meeting became a place to present and debate a series of papers on alternative solutions to current problems in the city.

The conclave was the ideal setting to pay tribute to the engineers Rolando Portela and Guillermo López, icons of the sector in the province of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

