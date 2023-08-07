Banks of the San Juan River are prioritized before the city’s 330th anniversary

With just under two months to go before the city of Matanzas reaches its 330th anniversary, the construction works on the banks of the San Juan River represent a priority for the main authorities of the province.

The asphalting of the streets, the completion of the boardwalk wall, the perimeter fence, the hydraulic network and the sewage system, as well as the completion of the sidewalks and speed bumps to begin laying the adocrete floor, were key points in the construction works check. .

The Governor of the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and political authorities and governments verified the current state of the place.

That of a cultural plaza, a gas point and an agricultural market, the delivery of documents to the rehabilitated houses and the capital reconstruction of the fluvial network constructions due to deterioration, were also topics analyzed in the tour.

Sabines Lorenzo stressed the importance of all the agencies that work there maintaining broad communication and working together to streamline the process. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon