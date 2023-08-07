Art and Technology project with good acceptance

The Art and Technology project, developed by the Youth Computer and Electronics Club (JCCE) in Matanzas, had great acceptance by the children and youth public this Sunday.

The video game as a teaching medium and a conference on World War II and the history of Cubans who fell in that war were among the topics included in the initiative.

As its name indicates, this project aims to transmit teachings with the help of technology and network communication, and comes out in the summer to also contribute to the entertainment and enjoyment of these age groups.

In this way, the JCCE continue working in an effort to stay connected with the Cuban family through various proposals.

The new option is also part of the activities aimed at commemorating the birth of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on August 13, and the 36th anniversary of his becoming the main architect of this program, launched on September 8 from 1987.

Since then and up to date, the JCCE have greatly contributed to liven up the summer season with different activities aimed at raising the population’s computer literacy, with priority given to children and young people. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon