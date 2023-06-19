Caida en Combate de José Martí

They develop the first Electronic Commerce Fair

This Saturday in the Viaduct area, the first Electronic Commerce Fair in the province of Matanzas was held. The space had the various actors of the economy with attractive proposals and the payment methods were Transfermóvil, Enzona and by card through pos.

At the fair, the presence of specialists from the Youth Club, the Science and Technology Park, XETID and ETECSA stood out, advising the population on payment gateways.

As explained by Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza, Bandec provincial director, the space was used to also promote savings products, the extra cash, and other operations such as eliminating records, collecting applications for magnetic cards and explaining to the population about all the services that today provides the bank.

Geobel Quintero Hernández, coordinator of the provincial government, said that the initiative responds to the need to promote electronic commerce as one more way and this issue is included in the government work agenda.

In addition, thanks to this first experience, it is intended to hold the fair on the third Saturday of each month. (ALH)

