Healthy during the summer

Although summer is synonymous with calm -especially for adolescents and young people-, and the ideal is to remain healthy throughout the year, at this stage the risk of transmission of foodborne illnesses increases.

The same symptoms of exhaustion appear, given the high temperatures. What to do then to preserve the healthy body?

Although, in general, the boys do not worry about it and they even tend to realize “binge eating”, in this period it would be worth keeping in mind the suggestions proposed by the specialists, especially everything related to nutrition.

In this sense, it is recommended to drink plenty of water: an average of two liters, distributed throughout the day. However, its quality must be observed, since its contamination also becomes a risk during this period.

It is also worth increasing the consumption of other liquids, although it is not convenient to take them excessively cold so as not to damage the digestive system.

Bearing in mind that in Cuba, most of the outbreaks and cases of illnesses of this nature are associated with products in sauce –maintained for more than two hours at room temperature after their preparation–, the doctors propose to avoid or reduce them.

Similar option is recommended for those who are highly seasoned. This data acquires a singular importance, since not a few families choose to take processed foods to the beach or other places, without realizing the action that intense heat exerts on them.

It is also known that after prolonged parking in such places, young people do not think twice to stuff themselves with what has appeared. However, not eating copiously is among the tips.

It is preferable to increase the number of times and decrease the volume. Fruits appear as a magnificent choice to appease hunger, especially those that are more impermeable

Add, of course, vegetables and vegetables in proportioned and well prepared ways. In addition to changes in nutritional habits, to counteract physical exhaustion, it is recommended to wear light, light-colored clothing and reduce physical activities during times of high temperatures.

Sun protection is essential. Of course, all of this is linked to hygienic-sanitary measures that cannot be omitted, such as constantly washing your hands and not sharing glasses and utensils.

It is opportune, then, to reflect on what we must do to enjoy these months with health. Acting responsibly will allow us to enjoy ourselves beautifully together with the whole family. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon