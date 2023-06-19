Union centers will apply final evaluation system

As of next week, the teachers of the educational system in Unión de Reyes will begin with the system of final evaluations in each of the educational institutions, as well as the process of granting children’s circles in the month of July.

“We ask parents to trust once again in the teachers of the different teachings of our educational system. All children who have difficulty performing the activity at the appropriate time will be attended to and will be able to do it later. With the entry into force of resolution 238, the teacher has the powers to adapt the evaluation system when necessary”, said Gloria del Carmen Díaz Acuña, municipal director of Education in Unión de Reyes.

The head of the sector emphasized that although the evaluation process begins, the activities in the schools do not end until July 22. The teachers will be carrying out complementary tasks that reaffirm the knowledge obtained.

He highlighted the efforts of teachers in this final stage of the school year and urged parents to trust educators from Union despite the current difficulties in terms of transportation. “We know it is difficult, but together we can achieve it” he concluded. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon