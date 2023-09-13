The Temporary Working Group is the space where the authorities of the 13 municipalities of Matanzas address issues of citizens’ daily lives, such as the control of inflationary prices and the availability of vital resources such as electricity.

In a new session of the Temporary Group, the complex situation faced by the national electrical system transcended. The departure of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, a unitary block responsible for 10 percent of the generation produced on the island, added to the effects on fuel and the interruption of several units, increase the possibilities for the existence of outages in the territory.

On the subject, the first secretary of the Party in the province, Susely Morfa González, called on the cadres and political leaders in Matanzas to accompany the residents of the most vulnerable areas.

“We have to respond kindly and honestly to every dissatisfaction of the people of Matanzas,” demanded Morfa Gonzáles.

The prices of intermunicipal transportation and the Matanzas-Havana route, costs established by Commissions of Government specialists, were a point of analysis.

The director of the state traffic unit, Jacinto Tarifa Fernández, explained the need to allow a slight increase in the fare for the route to the capital, in order to stimulate the frequency of trips during the day. “The price agreed upon at this time does not encourage drivers to make more than one round trip per day,” said the specialist. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon