The Juan Gualberto Gómez Municipal Museum hosted the event to pay tribute to the Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque.

In the central words, the provincial president of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution and Lieutenant Colonel of the Reserve, Roger Almeida Rodríguez, expressed that although Juan Almeida is not physically in our lives, he is present in every combatant of the Revolution, in every soldier. of the homeland, in each student and is found in the town.

“Studying and knowing our history is an everyday task, as it is one of the most valuable treasures we have,” said sixth grade student Adriana Delgado Alonso from the “Fabricio Ojeda” Primary School.

On the other hand, he said that the pioneers represent the relief of the Revolution and that they will support all assigned tasks from their organization.

During the political-cultural activity, the card was delivered to the new members of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon