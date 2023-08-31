Matanzas, closer to its grandparents

With a wide range of health and personal care services, the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy Nursing Home, in the municipality of Matanzas, stands out among institutions of this type in the province.

Bringing joy and affection was the objective of the activities for the closing of the summer in the hospital.

A group of students from the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas, together with the workers of the institution, organized dances, participation games, set up manicure tables and provided facial massages for the enjoyment of the elderly. The grandparents of the Home for the Elderly enjoy the activities.

“The fundamental goal of this meeting was the interaction of young people with our patients, ensuring their care and offering them the space to express their interests,” Dr. Indira Sánchez Rodríguez, director of the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy Nursing Home, told Tv Yumurí.

Raising awareness against discrimination against the elderly and calling attention to negative stereotypes and misconceptions about aging also became the principle of the activity.

“They always need more attention and dedication from us and it was undoubtedly a very nice activity in which they could feel that they are still an important part of society” concluded the also 1st degree Specialist in Comprehensive General Medicin. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon