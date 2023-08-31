Matanzas, closer to its 330 years

There are only a few days left to celebrate the 330th anniversary of the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas, and the proximity of the celebration requires redoubling efforts and monitoring each committed investment, to guarantee their quality and completion.

This was stated by the member of the Central Committee of the Party and its First Secretary in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Marieta Poey Zamora during a check on the progress of the works.

Removing obstacles, expediting procedures and ensuring the execution of the works, constitutes a commitment to the people of Matanzas, the leader insisted during the tour with executives of the organizations involved, investors and builders.

The arrival of a considerable level of steel and cement allows to promote the tasks that are carried out in the Monserrate cabaret, where the possibility of including the restaurant as part of the actions was specified.

In the complex itself, the need to add new options to the recreational park with new equipment and the maintenance of services for the enjoyment of the little ones was pointed out.

Around the La Libertad park, the tasks committed to the reopening of the Gener y del Monte provincial library, the White Room, the Velasco cinema and the Liquor house were checked.

The director of the institution reported that the works for which a level of resources were guaranteed are advancing. He added that they already have the restored bookshelf, the lamps and other accessories of the property. Morfa González, specified the necessary preparation of the work force and called to work on the digitization and computerization of the library.

In relation to the Velasco movie theater, they were called to manage the fabric required for the capacity of the stage, while the repair of the rear window was specified.

The pruning of trees, the improvement of lighting and the pavement areas of La Libertad Park affected by bird droppings were treated in search of the most viable alternatives.

The political leader also insisted on the need to improve gastronomic services around the park and create a culture of detail with trained personnel to guide visitors to the historic center and with the authority to demand responsibility for those who affect the beauty and hygiene of the historic square. and Middle Street.

Up to the fourth block of Medio, the treatment of the sidewalks, the change of lighting and the general beautification of the street and the institutions that reside in the important commercial artery will be extended.

The tour concluded at the hostel that is being built on the beach next to La Sirenita, for the beautification of this area of ​​the city of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon