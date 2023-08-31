Electrical workers from Matanzas will support Pinar del Río

A contingent of electrical workers is formed in the province of Matanzas to help counteract damage caused by Hurricane Idalia in Pinar del Río.

José Alejandro Rodríguez Azpeitia, director of the Matanzas Electric Company, reported that the group is made up of 65 people, including linemen and specialists, and that the departure for the Pinar del Río region is expected this Wednesday, if conditions permit.

Marixma Millares, director of the Provincial Meteorological Center of Matanzas, explained to the Cuban News Agency that in the province’s network of stations, in the last three hours, closing at 8:00 in the morning, only Playa Girón reported rain, with 3.0 mm.

In the territory, some seven thousand head of cattle were sheltered in safe places, against possible flooding in vulnerable areas, as well as 200 tons of seeds and about 120,000 eggs from the poultry company.

Given the forecasts, the advance of the basic basket was approved as of this Tuesday to 16 wineries and six settlements in Ciénaga de Zapata and Unión de Reyes, and in the rest of the places the regular distribution of the products is maintained.

According to the tropical cyclone warning number 14, issued by the Institute of Meteorology for Idalia, during the early hours of today it gained organization and intensity while it was over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, becoming the third hurricane of the current cyclonic season.

The feeding bands of this organism continue to affect the provinces from Pinar del Río to Mayabeque, including the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, with showers, rains and electrical storms, which have been strong and intense in some locations. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon