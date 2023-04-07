Accident in electric central Antonio Ghiteras

An accident in one of the walls that protect the chimney of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant in the city of Matanzas occurred today in this city.

It is a detachment in a column of the chimney that buried four workers who worked inside. A group of workers and firefighters cooperate to reach the scene of the event inside, according to journalist José Miguel Solís.

The first of the four workers who worked inside the Guiteras chimney was rescued without danger to life.

This worker already receives medical care at the Faustino Pérez Provincial Hospital in the city of Matanzas. According to the director of the health institution Dr. Taymí Martínez Naranjo, the patient arrived with mild head trauma and possible fracture. The pertinent studies are carried out

They worked in the lower part of the chimney in the area known as an ashtray where they extracted soot and other cleaning tasks when the partition collapsed, a wall 7 meters high.

The journalist Pedro Rizo Martínez clarifies that they belong to the Company Specialized in Repair and Maintenance of Chimneys and works at height of the Ministry of Construction

The chimney of the Yumurina power plant is 150 meters high. The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant was founded in March 1988 in the province of Matanzas, Cuba. It is the block that provides the greatest stability to the electrical energy system of that country. As of today, it was out of service for repairs

