Effects on the water supply service in Cárdenas

Next Wednesday, August 9, the hydraulic service of the population that is supplied by the new Cárdenas aqueduct will be affected.

From 8 in the morning until around 4 in the afternoon they will work on the connection of the conductor that borders Calle Industria corner to San José and supplies the Fundición area.

The work is carried out by the Brigade of conductors of Ecoing #25, and on this occasion they will place valves, accessories and sections of large and medium diameter pipes.

The main investment specialist, Ing. José Miguel Machado, apologized for the inconvenience and asked the population to store water beforehand.

He specified that these works are necessary to improve the pressure of the liquid in the entire lower area of ​​the city. (ALH)

