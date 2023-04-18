Urban park remodeled in Matanzas

Almost about to complete its remodeling, the urban park next to the Interprovincial Bus Terminal, in the neo-poblana neighborhood of the city of Yumurina, already exhibits a different image.

The architects of the change are 13 workers from the Ulltra Soluciones MSME, who have been in charge of designing and executing the actions in this area belonging to the Community Services Department.

Arístides Rodríguez Barreras, administrator of Ulltra Soluciones, explained that after the proposal of said sector and the authorities of the territory, he undertook the task of reviving the park, which was found in an advanced state of deterioration.

«Now good people will be able to enjoy a stay here,» while he argued that the place will be illuminated by lamps of 50 and 100 watts of power. In the same way, a sign that reads Matanzas will be highlighted with lights, accompanied by a crocodile, mascot of the baseball team.

The colorful benches made of concrete and covered in granite draw attention. Baskets, cast into cubes, for waste were also located.

The work will be ready for April 19, the date on which the anniversary of the victory of Playa Girón is celebrated.

The Ulltra Soluciones MSME, which emerged 14 months ago, has intervened in works at the tourist resort such as the Solymar, Palma Real and Arenas Blancas hotels. Also, among other actions, they worked on repairs with a view to the International Tourism Fair and will soon undertake the remodeling of the Joyas Martianas children’s park, located on the Matanzas viaduct. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon