Transporters exchange about difficulties in the sector

The lack of spare parts, tires and the lack of fuel hinder the optimal functioning of transportation in Matanzas.

Despite the recovery of 271 pieces of automotive equipment in 2023, mainly for urban transportation, they are still insufficient to satisfy the demands of the population and this was revealed during the provincial balance of this sector in Matanzas, chaired by its minister, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila.

The work articulated with non-state forms of management and the support of solidarity state transportation constitute some of the alternatives to reduce the insufficiencies of cargo and passenger transportation in the territories, explained Roberto Bernal Villena, provincial director of the sector.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Vice Governor Marieta Poey Zamora and other leaders of the sector in the province, Rodríguez Dávila pointed out the importance of prioritizing the supply of fuel to state buses in order to stabilize the connection between the countryside and the city. , transportation of workers and students and health services.

One of the strengths of the Provincial Directorate of Transportation in Matanzas is the arrival of 25 motorcycle taxis for the municipal capitals of Cárdenas and Matanzas, and the recovery of the Los Arabos-Matanzas and Cárdenas-Aguada train routes.

By 2024, the railways plan to reorganize the service on both sides of Los Arabos, to alleviate transportation in this municipality. Likewise, they propose to advance the railway bus project, the maintenance of railway lines and the beautification of railway terminals.

Enforcing passenger transportation rates, improving road conditions and ensuring the validity of driving licenses and their scope constitute other work priorities for transporters in Matanzas during this year.