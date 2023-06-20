The pain after each traffic accident

Huge tragedy begins after each traffic accident: the pain of families for the loss of one or more of their loved ones, irreparable scars on the injured and the post-traumatic stress suffered by the uninjured.

Added to the psychological and physical damage is material damage. However, imprudence on the road persists and, for example, motorists who disrespect the right of way or neglect to control the vehicle are still observed.

It was precisely these causes, together with technical defects, speeding and driving under the ingestion of alcoholic beverages, that most influenced the more than 3,000 accidents that occurred in Cuba during the first four months of 2023.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that each year approximately 1.3 million people die from these unfortunate events and 50 million are injured.

They constitute the main cause of mortality among children and young people between the ages of five and 29, and one in four deaths from this nature affects pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The figures are alarming. This is why WHO, in collaboration with its partners, organizes regular United Nations global weeks for road safety and has drawn up a Global Plan to reduce by 50% the deaths and injuries caused by road traffic by 2030. transit.

On the road, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers are at equal risk. That is why it is so important to always walk with caution. It is true that accidents are not so inevitable or so unpredictable.

When you drive carefully and strictly comply with traffic regulations while maintaining maximum attention when driving, they do not have to happen. The solution depends only on us.

In the summer months, passengers tend to move en masse to the beach or other recreation sites, either in vans, trucks… For this reason, it is worth verifying some requirements such as the adequate height of the railing and not exceeding the number of permissible personnel according with the conditions of the means of transport.

Administrations, public transport inspectors, and traffic agents must keep their eyes wide open, because, also at this stage, there is no shortage of those who dare to drive with a few drinks too many.

All the measures that are adopted will be very well received by a society where there is a special sensitivity towards this problem. The only thing missing is for all of us to become aware of how much it means to break what is established. A blunder, as we Cubans say, can put one’s own life or that of other people at stake. (ALH)

Translate Casterman Medina de Leon