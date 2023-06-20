A great yumurina festivity

Searching for more spaces and activities for university students, betting on healthy recreation and new options that oppose the high prices of going to parties outside the walls of the Yumurina House of High Studies, are the objectives pursued by carnivals university students this year to be held on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of this month.

The president of the FEU of the University of Matanzas, Randy Monteslier López, explains that the date is selected to make it coincide with the date of the previous carnival and create a tradition and that these festivities can be taken as a closing event for the semester, since which will be the last week of class before starting the exams in most of the races

“We will have 3 days of university carnival, there will be a conga to open the event in the morning where all our students and teachers are invited, we will also have floats, presentation of our amateur artists and the coronation of a Carnival King and Queen. Respecting the true carnival tradition, we decided to divide the university into two camps (blue and red) so that both compete for the victory and thus add more enthusiasm to the boys”, commented Monteslier.

The President of the student body added that the block class system will be playing a trick but it is believed that it will not be a mortal blow for the carnival. Scholarships have been secured for all students who wish, and they are coordinating with Viajes Dickinson to provide bus coverage to students from Cárdenas and Matanzas. In addition to giving external students participation, that is why the opening will be held in the morning, so that they can participate

Kiosks coordinated by each side with offers of handicrafts, handicrafts and ornamental plants, and some at night that will offer gastronomic services for the participants and quality for everything planned so that the students feel part of the carnival and can offer their products, are the main ideas pursued so that university youth enjoy a great festivity. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon