They control the fire at the Pío Cuá restaurant in Jagüey Grande

In the early hours of this Thursday, a fire occurred in the Pío Cuá restaurant, in Jagüey Grande, caused by a short circuit, according to local authorities.

The first secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Iván Martínez Izquierdo, recognized the work of the specialized forces together with the residents and workers of the institution, to put out the medium-sized fire in the shortest possible time.

Special recognition received the members of the Fire Department of this territory.

In exchange with Pío Cuá workers, Martínez Izquierdo recognized the agility with which they appeared and worked together with the firefighters to put out the fire, without having to regret human lives, and called on them to recover with the spirit that characterizes them.

The Pío Cuá Restaurant – located on the road between Jagüey Grande and Playa Larga, Km 4 – is an emblematic institution of the municipality, specialized in international food, and distinguished by its wooden construction.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Yaima Garcia