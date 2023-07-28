Chinese businessmen will visit main Cuban tourist destinations

A group of 16 businessmen belonging to the Chinese agency Huaxing Travel today begins an intense program in Cuba associated with meetings with representatives of national institutions and visits to the main tourist destinations in the country.

In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, Zuyen Rivero Martínez, business director of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) and responsible for foreign investment in the sector, reported that the tour planned until the coming day 3 includes Havana, Varadero, Cienfuegos and Trinidad.

According to the official, the agenda includes the presentation of the Caribbean nation’s portfolio of opportunities in that industry on August 1, which will help consolidate trade relations between Cuba and the Asian giant.

Rivero Martínez said that these meetings will contribute to increasing the presence of Chinese companies in the sphere and recalled the current existence of two companies with mixed capital.

During the reception at the Hotel Royalton Habana, Pilar Álvarez, General Director of Marketing of the Mintur, stated that this trip will mean the beginning of a “great cooperation” and wished them a pleasant stay in the country.

For his part, Tian Yu, director of the Weica agency, said that the Chinese do not fully know Cuba’s tourist attractions, rather this Caribbean territory transcends some icons of history and culture.

In this sense, he expressed his desire to find, during the journey through the cities of the largest of the Antilles, business opportunities, forms of collaboration, exchange of goods and investments, one of the main objectives.

Translated by Casterman Median de Leon

Redaccion