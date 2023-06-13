Stimulus for blood donors in the Pedro Betancourt municipality

With the motto Donate blood, donate plasma, share life, share it frequently, this 2023 the countries of the world, with Algeria as host, will celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 14, the date on which the day will also end of recognition to those who extend their supportive arm in pursuit of saving lives.

In homage to the donation that our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz made in 1970 to the people of Peru, then victim of an earthquake, every year, from June 6 to 14, our country develops this day, which exalts the gesture of these altruists and reaffirms the importance of more people following their example.

About this celebration and, especially, its materialization in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, we talked with Orlando Domingo Calderón Coronado, coordinator of Zone 5 of the CDR, belonging to district No. 6 of this Matanzas territory.

The voluntary blood donor recognition day is then an opportunity to extol those who donate the vital liquid and encourage the population to join them; encourage regular donations and, with the political and mass organizations and the corresponding authorities, guarantee the maintenance of this necessary practice.

Yadiel Barbón/Radio 26

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon