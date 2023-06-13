Process of strengthening the FMC in Matanzas

Caida en Combate de José Martí

In the process of strengthening the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), the completion of the structures in the delegations and blocks of the province of Matanzas becomes a priority.In order to raise the prominence of the organization, the actions of the National Program for the Advancement of Women, the work with those disconnected from study and work, the policy of cadres and the work in social networks stand out.

Odalys García Pérez, general secretary of the FMC in Matanzas, assured that they promote the characterization of communities and attention to individualities to solve problems more effectively.

García insisted that, due to their leadership and authority, the cadres must be capable of persuading and mobilizing women, and increasing social prevention work with young people and communities in vulnerable situations.

Odalys Oriol Miranda/Radio 26

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon






