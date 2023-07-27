Solidarity brigade with Cuba in Matanzas

With a welcome act in The Square of Freedom, members of the José Martí European Brigade of Friendship, Volunteer Work and Solidarity with Cuba were received in the city of Matanzas as part of a program of scheduled activities.

After visiting the municipalities of Ciénaga de Zapata and Cárdenas, the 47 brigade members reached the city of Yumurina. Here they learn about the economic and social particularities of the territory. In a meeting with the political and governmental authorities of Matanzas, they were interested in industrial and electrical energy production, as well as access to first-rate sectors such as health, culture, and education.

Likewise, they showed attention to foreign investment from joint ventures with foreign financing. Members of leftist movements, progressive and communist parties, the caravanists come from thirteen European countries such as Spain, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Greece and Germany.

The program is dedicated to commemorating the 170th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Cuban Independence José Martí. They commemorate in the same way the 64th of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution and the 70th of the Day of National Rebellion. Includes visits to places of historical, economic, cultural and social attraction. They also include giving lectures on current national issues; among other activities of interest.

Within the framework of the 50th anniversary of its foundation, the European Brigade of Friendship, Volunteer Work and Solidarity with Cuba arrives in Matanzas to strengthen ties of love between brother countries. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon