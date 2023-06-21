Caida en Combate de José Martí

Municipal preparation seminar began in Unión de Reyes

With the purpose of contributing to the preparation of teachers, the Municipal Preparation Seminar for the 2023-2024 course is held from today until next Thursday in Unión de Reyes.

“We arrived at the preparatory seminar in different conditions, a post-pandemic stage declared by the World Health Organization and a difficult economic situation in which the main spheres of our country are developing,” said the municipal director of education Gloria del Carmen Díaz Acuña during the beginning of the municipal event.

Díaz Acuña qualified that they will be days of commitment, creativity and science in each action exposed by the teachers. For three days, the teachers together with the directors of the different teachings from all over the municipality receive preparation on various topics that point to the quality of education in the integral formation of the students.

The themes will focus their views on the mission and priorities of the educational system for the 2023-2024 academic year, where they focus on ideological political work, methodological work and educational preventive work.

The continuous improvement of the education system, political-ideological and preventive work, vocational training aimed at teaching careers and attention to young people and vulnerable communities, among others, constitute tasks of the first order for the teachers of Union. (ALH)

