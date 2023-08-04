Matanzas announces a higher school year 2023-2024

The reorganization of the school period, with the usual duration of 10 months, will allow the province of Matanzas to develop a 2023-2024 school year higher than the previous one, said Adys Martínez Bernal, deputy general director of Education in the western territory in this city.

As stated, after the curricular readjustments derived from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, from next September the evaluation systems and other educational processes will be developed in a better way, which will lead to a more comprehensive formation of the student.

In addition, the province works on the improvement of teachers. An example of this is the categorization of more than 300 teachers of all levels of education last May, as well as the training of center directors and the individualized work with History subject teachers, commented Martínez Bernal.

He emphasized that the completion of teaching coverage at all levels is already being managed, with the contribution of more than 350 graduates of pedagogical schools and the use of the usual alternatives, including the Educando por Amor Contingent, made up of young university students.

Another of the important steps during the summer stage lies in the progress of works in the investment or construction maintenance process, which are carried out in centers of the 13 municipalities of the territory with the support of the budget allocated to the sector and the contribution of the governments in each one of the towns, said Martínez Bernal.

The deputy director of education in Matanzas pointed out that the 2022-2023 academic year, which ended on July 21, concluded with encouraging results in terms of promotion, with more than 96 percent of students passing, and teaching coverage above 90 percent. .

Regarding childcare centers, he reported that on July 5, the granting to parents and legal guardians was determined and as of this August 1, the adaptation period began in the different centers of its type in the province. (ALH)

