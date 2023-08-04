Family care system in Colón joins summer activities

The Family Care System (SAF), which brings together restaurants or community markets, in this summer stage, in addition to guaranteeing food for the beneficiaries, also carries out activities in Colón that allow exchange and socialization through sectors such as culture and sports.

It is a program attended by the Directorate of Commerce and Gastronomy, and literary meetings, appreciation of works of art, Mexican clubs, downloads among friends of the Circle of boleros, competitions and table games such as dominoes, parcheesi and checkers stand out. , among others.

In one of these entities, El Continental, which is attended by about 80 people, Zuleykis González Rego, its administrator, explained that they choose one day a month to celebrate the collective birthday, an activity coordinated by the social workers and the administration of the center .

The work of those who work here is compensated by the gratitude and satisfaction of older adults such as Berta Domínguez Díaz and Santiago Dueñas, who confirm the good treatment and well-being in the service received.

Ten units of the Family Care System operate in the municipality of Colón, which maintain the purpose of providing quality services together with the development of exchange and socialization activities with greater prominence during the summer. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon