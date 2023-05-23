Rogelio Martínez Furé Chair in Matanzas

With the creation of the Catedra Rogelio Martinez Fure in Matanzas, began the working day of the celebration by the Africa´s Day.

Figure of the Cuban art were present, among they, Heriberto Feraudy intellectual and member of the UNEAC, who offer a conference

The activity included the projection of the program “Punto de partida” broadcast by the Educational Channel and dedicated to the artist’s work.

The exhibition «Return to virtue», dedicated to the plastic artist and sculptor Agustín Drake, was inaugurated. It was attended by his widow, family and friends.

With a tour of the birthplace of Rogelio Martínez Furé and the Cultural Park of the La Marina neighborhood in Matanzas, the activity ended, which also included the participation of the Wonders of Childhood sociocultural project. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon