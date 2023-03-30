They remember the 180th anniversary of the uprising of slaves

Considered one of the first and bloodiest of the slave uprisings in the province Alcancía is a symbol of rebellion.

The remembrance day at the Domingo Mújica Carratalá Birthplace Municipal Museum was attended by the authorities of the territory, researchers, specialists and historians.

Precisely, 180 years have elapsed since the events that the slaves of this mill took up arms, with the purpose of annihilating their masters, destroying properties and inciting the nearby coffee plantations to revolt.

Conditions of extreme persecution, mistreatment, discontent, suffering and despair, constituted a high point that led to the uprising, which unfortunately ended with armed encounters against regular troops of the local government.

The insurgents paid a high price for their rebellion; To the 67 fallen in combat, it was necessary to add a little more than 130 murdered in the barracks, as well as others who were victims of the relentless persecution of the ranchers and those who were executed after legal proceedings were followed by the courts of the Military Commission. Executive and Permanent.

A few kilometers from the urban center of Jovellanos, «Alcancía» an old slave mill today constitutes an independent community that treasures the memory of the event that triggered a series of rebellious events, whose conception was reaching nuances of patriotism, independence, anti-slavery and anti-colonialism , until in 1868, on October 10, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes gave freedom to his slaves and led the way towards the definitive triumph of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1, 1959. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon