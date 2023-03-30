Company Flora and Fauna Matanzas will celebrate anniversary

The Flora and Fauna Company of Matanzas will celebrate its anniversary, inserted in conservation and study activities linked to decisive sectors of the Cuban economy such as tourism.

In one of the important protected areas of Matanzas, the Laguna de Maya, national and international visitors enjoy activities such as diving and snorkeling to appreciate the beauties of the Matanzas coral reefs.

Jordin Pratt, a Canadian tourist, assured that he had more than ten visits to the site with family and friends to observe the coral reef and its great variety of fish. «The workers are very insistent that visitors not touch the bottom or the corals, it is a very careful site,» Pratt said.