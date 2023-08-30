Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
They call for a comprehensive transformation in Unión de Reyes

Anylisec Grau Boffill

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, visited a buffalo project of the Azcuba provincial leadership in Unión de Reyes, where they promote the production of various crops and the raising of large cattle.

There he learned about the attention to animals and the exploitation of the 75 hectares of land destined for the breeding and reproduction of more than 30 heads of cattle.

The First Secretary held a meeting with productive bases of the territory on the importance of paying taxes to the municipality and the province, participation in agricultural fairs and cooperation with schools, health centers and people in vulnerable situations.

Together with the Union authorities, in the presence of Matanzas Lieutenant Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, they stressed the need to work for the comprehensive strengthening of the territory, the transformation of the municipality, providing quality services to the population and responding to the proposals of the people. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 






