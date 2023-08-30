They study the ruling that caused the departure of the SEN

Experts from various areas, together with workers from the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) itself, are studying possible causes and solutions to a failure that caused the departure of the largest and most efficient unitary block in Cuba from the national electric power system (SEN).

According to Rubén Martínez Campos, general director of the plant, the investigations will continue to determine exactly what happened, after the unit managed to synchronize with the SEN and exceed 115 megawatts of power.

“We advocate collective thinking to solve this irregularity in the shortest possible time,” said Campos Olmo, who reported on the arrival of colleagues from other territories at the CTE Guiteras, while another group is still traveling to the place.

The generating unit with more than three decades of existence left the SEN the previous Thursday, at 9:23 a.m. m., in order to solve the overconsumption of water and work on other defects that threatened stability and performance.

Among the cardinal activities were the washing of the regenerative air heaters (CAR) and the inspection of the so-called red point and the interior of the boiler, as well as work on more than 20 valves and the execution of hydraulic and hydropneumatic tests, among other actions. corrective

José Miguel Solís, a journalist from the Radio Rebelde station, specializing in the subject, posted on the Facebook social network that specialists assured that work was carried out with the usual rigor, in such a way that the unit could gain power up to 270 megawatts after the new synchronization, with a substantial reduction in water consumption.

Founded by the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, the Guiteras Thermoelectric stands out for being in the western zone of the Island, where the largest loads are concentrated, and for consuming national crude through pipeline, without the need for transportation expenses, among other advantages. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon