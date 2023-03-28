The electoral process of deputies to the National Assembly of Popular Power represented a success for the people of Matanzas and the authorities that led the event. This was confirmed by the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in the province, Susely Morfa González, during a meeting with those in charge of directing the elections.

The party leader stressed the transparency of a true process and democratic as a part of the Cuban Revolution. Similarly, the delegates who were elected on March 26 and who will soon be part of the National Parliament were recognized.

Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo expressed the commitment that this result brings with it from the sustained work in neighborhoods and communities to solve proposals and complaints.

At the meeting they were given the seal and I certify that it will accompany them until the end of their presence in the National Assembly.

Matanzas became the second province in the country with the highest percentage of participation in the polls within the electoral process, registering 83.86% of voters. Calimete, Limonar and Los Arabos computed the best indices by municipality. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon