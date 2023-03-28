Daniela Fonseca razed in Georgetown

Daniela Fonseca Carrazana ratified the supremacy of her racket in the area to domain point to point the Caribbean championship Table Tennis, held in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Olympian in Tokyo 2020 beat the Dominican in the final of the individual event, by a score of 4-1, according to the results published by the Guyana Table Tennis Federation, on its website.

Fonseca, the main figure of the Island, began with a 4-0 victory over Chloe Fraser from Trinidad. In the quarterfinals, she beat the Dominican Yasiris Ortiz by the same score. Due to the semifinal match with the Puerto Rican Brianna Burgos, she needed six sleeves to emerge victorious.

Together with Idalys Lovet, she defeated the Puerto Ricans Melanie Díaz and Dianely Ríos, after a 3-1 set scoreline in the women’s doubles final. The West Indians successfully advanced 3-1 over the Dominicans Eva Brito-Esmerleyn Castro, and then swept the also Puerto Ricans Kristal Meléndez-Brianna Burgos.

The trio of crowns for the tennis player from the Matanzas municipality of Perico was completed together with Lovet herself and the less experienced Lizdainet Rodríguez and Estela Crespo. Initially the Cubans led their elimination group with shutouts over the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago. Then, in the semis, they also did not give up a game against Guyana.

For the golden scepter, they beat the Puerto Ricans 3-0, who this time did not include the star Adriana Díaz, ranked among the best athletes on the continent.

In the men’s sector, Andy Pereira led the actions within a group made up of Jorge Moisés Campos, Liván Martínez and Adrián Pérez.

Cuba achieved a harvest of six gold medals, one silver and one bronze. These results were valid for the conquest of all the places towards the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023. In addition, they added valuable points for the international ranking. Before, they ensured the presence in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon