Provincial Assembly X Congress of the CDR held in Matanzas

From the thirteen municipalities of the province of Matanzas, the 149 delegates arrived to participate in the Provincial Assembly prior to the X Congress of the CDRs.

With the presence of the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first Secretary in Matanzas Susely Morfa González, the member of the Council of State and National Coordinator of the CDR Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, the cederistas debated issues related to the policy of cadres, work with young people from the community and activism in social networks.

In the meeting that was also attended by other political and government leaders of the country, Hernández Nordelo also pointed out the importance of reinforcing revolutionary vigilance as one of the fundamental premises of the organization.

As part of the assembly, the new provincial secretariat of the CDRs was announced, ratifying Norlenis Serpa as its highest representative. They also selected the 10 pre-candidates to integrate the National Secretariat of the organization

Within the framework of the activity, the Provincial Committee of the CDRs recognized prominent cederistas, institutions and vanguard municipalities in the activities promoted from the neighborhood.

The assembly also became a space for joy, mobilization and culture, an experience that, together with good practices in some municipalities, should become the hope and rebirth of the organization that Fidel created to defend the homeland and socialism more than 60 years ago.



