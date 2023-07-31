Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas

Motorcyclists from Cuba pay tribute to firefighters

Ernesto Arturo Santana García del Busto 4 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 37 Vistas

The brotherhood of Cuban motorcyclists paid tribute to the people who died in the Fire at the Supertanker Base, in the Industrial zone of Matanzas.

The Matanzas Electric Motorcycle Club and the BigCuba Association of Havana toured the main arteries of the city of Yumurina.

The moped caravan arrived at the city’s Fire Station, to make a flower delivery in tribute to the 17 people who lost their lives in the fire and their families.

On August 5, 2022, an electrical discharge struck the dome of tank 52. The fire caused the tank to explode and, subsequently, the fire spread to three other tanks, also loaded with fuel. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 40

Etiquetas

Acerca Ernesto Arturo Santana García del Busto

Le puede interesar

Chinese businessmen will visit main Cuban tourist destinations

A group of 16 businessmen belonging to the Chinese agency Huaxing Travel today begins an …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved