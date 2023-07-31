Motorcyclists from Cuba pay tribute to firefighters

The brotherhood of Cuban motorcyclists paid tribute to the people who died in the Fire at the Supertanker Base, in the Industrial zone of Matanzas.

The Matanzas Electric Motorcycle Club and the BigCuba Association of Havana toured the main arteries of the city of Yumurina.

The moped caravan arrived at the city’s Fire Station, to make a flower delivery in tribute to the 17 people who lost their lives in the fire and their families.

On August 5, 2022, an electrical discharge struck the dome of tank 52. The fire caused the tank to explode and, subsequently, the fire spread to three other tanks, also loaded with fuel. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon