They develop in Pedro Betancourt Municipal Assembly of the CDR

In greeting to the organic process X Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), with a date for the coming month of September, the municipality of Pedro Betancourt in Matanzas held its municipal Assembly.

Strengthening and revitalizing the work of the organization taking into account the current context and the social dynamics of the country represents the fundamental objective of the entity.

The confrontation with illegalities and social indiscipline, work with the youth and the need to improve the work at the base, as well as a greater mobilization of the CDR members towards revolutionary vigilance, constituted key points of the debate.

Delegates representing the 51 zones and the 477 CDRs that make up the municipality discussed concerns and the search for alternatives to improve the quality of life of the people.

At the meeting, the municipal executive secretariat of the CDRs in Pedro Betancourt was elected and two members of the CDR were also selected as delegates to the X Congress.

Yosbany Gil Fernández, head of the ideological department of the Provincial Party Committee; Julia Durrutí Molina, member of the National Executive Secretariat of the CDRs, and Norlenis Serpa Santos, provincial coordinator, together with other authorities of the territory chaired the meeting.

The Assembly in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt is the eleventh that takes place in the province as part of the preparation with a view to the great event of the Cuban CDR members, which becomes the main goal of revitalizing and strengthening the sixty-year-old organization as the base cell of Cuban society. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon