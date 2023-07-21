In Jovellanos act for July 26

In an act chaired by the member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Norma Llerena Pérez, the Jovellanenses celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the Assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks.

From the Matanzas Beekeeping Base Business Unit (UEB), winner of the special emulation Multiplicarnos por la Victoria and venue of the municipal act, the rebellion, courage and revolutionary convictions of the young people of the Centennial Generation were honored once again.

From the hands of the presidency, a significant number of children of this land received the card that accredits them as new members of the Party and the Union of Young Communists, and the organizations that were outstanding in the fraternal emulation by the headquarters of the activities for July 26 were recognized.

The headquarters entity, UEB Apícola Matanzas, was mentioned in a special way, which stood out for guaranteeing the logistics demanded by the production of this exportable item in the province, a Vanguardia Nacional collective that has implemented the Quality Management System since 2022, exceeds its production plans, works to apply renewable, wind and solar energy, and develops constructive maintenance with a view to raising the working conditions of its collective.

In his central words Edgar Ferrera Correa, first secretary of the municipal Party Committee in Jovellanos, when recalling the events of July 26, meant that “These events revolutionized the sense of struggle of our people to achieve their definitive liberation” and constituted, in Fidel’s own words, “The small engine that drove the big engine.”

He cited passages from the reality that Jovellanenses faced in the decade of the fifties and compared them with everything achieved after that very victorious January.

He denounced the intensification of the blockade and the increase in enemy aggressiveness, and urged to maintain the unity of the people around the Revolution and the Party. He also conveyed sincere congratulations to the groups recognized for their results, to the new members of the Party and the Union of Young Communists, and to the athletes from the territory who represented us in the recently concluded XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023. (ALH)

