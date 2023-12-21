Matanzas team leads the Cuban Elite Baseball League

The Matanzas team gets its ticket to the playoffs of the second Cuban Elite Baseball League and commands the tournament a few days after concluding the qualifying stage. Armando Ferrer, technical director of the team, commented on this achievement.

“Our aspiration is to finish in first place, due to the facilities it provides. We would be the first to ask, and be the home club to start the playoffs. “We are fighting for that.”

Among the most notable figures of the group are Haikel Parra, Yurisbel Gracial and Erisbel Arruebarruena. Eduardo Blanco, captain of the Saurians, appears among the leaders in hits.

“The team is in a good moment,” declared Blanco. “The figures who joined at the start of the league have fit in well. “We are working for victory.”

The Crocodiles lead in batting and pitching, although they started the championship with setbacks. One of the pillars of the cast, outfielder José Amauri Noroña, is among the home run leaders of the tournament.

“I am happy to play with Matanzas again,” said Noroña. “We have a team capable of arguing for the championship. Since we couldn’t win the National Series, our goal is to win the League.”

Dariel Álvarez The return of players who played in major league organizations, such as Rusney Castillo and, brings experience and quality to the team. Castillo explains about the decision to play in Matanzas.

“The Elite League coincides with the time in which I compete in Puerto Rico. Since they gave us the opportunity to come play in Cuba, I decided to get closer to the family. I joined the Matanzas team for that reason, my wife’s relatives are from here.”