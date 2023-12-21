Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana
Equipo de Matanzas en Liga Élite. Foto: Héctor Naranjo

Matanzas team leads the Cuban Elite Baseball League

The Matanzas team gets its ticket to the playoffs of the second Cuban Elite Baseball League and commands the tournament a few days after concluding the qualifying stage. Armando Ferrer, technical director of the team, commented on this achievement.

“Our aspiration is to finish in first place, due to the facilities it provides. We would be the first to ask, and be the home club to start the playoffs. “We are fighting for that.”

Among the most notable figures of the group are Haikel Parra, Yurisbel Gracial and Erisbel Arruebarruena. Eduardo Blanco, captain of the Saurians, appears among the leaders in hits.

“The team is in a good moment,” declared Blanco. “The figures who joined at the start of the league have fit in well. “We are working for victory.”
