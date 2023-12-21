International Digital Transformation Workshop, alternative for 2024

Within the framework of the III International Scientific Event University-Society 2024, the Matanzas Scientific-Technological Park (Cientex), together with the University of Matanzas, invite you to participate in the II International Workshop on Digital Transformation of tourist destinations Varadero, Digital City.

The event, aimed at entities, companies, entrepreneurs and researchers, aims to promote the exchange of initiatives, solutions and results regarding the digital transformation of the organizational environments of the participants.

Lilian López Acuña, communicator of the Matanzas Science-Technology Park, expressed that participants will have the opportunity to present their proposals related to electronic commerce, renewable energy sources, digital transformation of business models, flexibility of the labor market and innovation.

The quality of public services, cybersecurity, optimization of means of transportation, communication, emergency services, infrastructure, connectivity and efficient use of public lighting will also be part of the event agenda.