Matanceros parade for International Workers’ Day

Matanzas is getting ready for the start of the parade for International Workers’ Day. The people arrive and the media are also present to cover this march in support of the Revolution and Socialism.

The parade for May Day began with the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province, as well as a representation of political and mass organizations.

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González led the people’s march.

Combatants from Matanzas and a group of young people at the forefront of tasks in the province opened the parade.

Present the 15 unions of the province with a representation of hundreds of workers.

Initiatives, flags and posters animate and give color to this great party.