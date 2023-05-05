Colón parades for International Workers’ Day

Feliz 2023

More than 15,000 workers, retirees and family members were preserved today on «Mario Muñoz» avenue where the parade for International Workers’ Day is traditional in Colón.

This May 5, according to Yamilis Rodríguez Valido, General Secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, the Popular Councils of San José de los Ramos and Guareiras will also hold rallies to celebrate the anniversary with the motto: To the Homeland, hands and heart.

With the opening words of the General Secretariat of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba in Colón, the march began

In a special way, Oscar Pérez López, a worker from the Business Unit of the Aguica reproductive Base, received the «Jesús Menéndez» medal, a distinction given by the member of the Provincial Committee of the Party and First Secretary in the Naysa Hernández Zulueta municipality.

The block of health workers in Colón, representing the more than 2,500 workers, display their initiatives in the Parade for International Workers’ Day.

This sector in recent days held its II Conference of its Union where its Municipal Bureau and the Delegates to the provincial conclave were elected

