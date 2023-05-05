Cubans celebrate the Day of the Proletariat today

Cubans will celebrate International Workers’ Day today in the streets and squares of the country with events, marches and artistic, sports, recreational activities and gastronomic fairs.

Previously, initiatives were carried out in Popular Councils, neighborhoods and communities, which multiplied the celebration of the date, which had to be postponed from the first to the 5th due to inclement weather in the Caribbean nation.

Due to the complex situation that the country is experiencing with the supply of fuels, the traditional parade in the capital’s Plaza de la Revolución will not be held on this occasion, but rather a central act on the city’s Malecón with the presence of five municipalities (Havana Vieja, Centro Habana, Playa, Cerro and Plaza).

In the rest of the demarcations of Havana, simultaneous commemorative activities will also be carried out under the motto: To the Homeland, Hands and Heart, as well as in the municipal seats of the rest of the country’s provinces.

The Cuban trade union movement will demand the end of the US blockade, as well as the removal of the island from Washington’s unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism, and the right to respect its sovereignty and self-determination, the organizers reported.

The commemorative day began this year at the end of April with various local initiatives and international solidarity meetings attended by more than a thousand representatives of unions, workers’ associations, labor leaders and activists from Latin America, Europe and the United States, mainly.

Decorations were also delivered to outstanding institutions and workers from all over the country.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon