Marti, a population that advance to the food sovereignty

The candidates to deputies to the National Assemble of the Popular Power by the population of Marti traveled several communities of the territory on interchanged with the town, workers and authorities.

In the Basic Unit of Coop Production El Sordo accompanied to the candidates the first secretary of the Party in the population, Migdrey Herrera Martinez and the president of the Municipal Assemble, Raiza Morejon Ramos.

There the president of the Popular Council Carlos Rodriguez and candidate to the Parlay Yoandi Garrido Perez, manifest the proud of represent to his community and the commitment of answer in all areas to the town concerns.

The governor of Matanzas and candidate to deputy by the population of Marti, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, appointed before the farm community the privilege that mean to him this candidature for him natal population.

Sabines Lorenzo assured that both candidates will work to in any circumstances affect the population, besides of make that arrive to the territory all the information of each one of the Cuban minister to help the population to the food sovereignty.

«In El Sordo we have as priority, besides of contribute to the country, make that in the population is self-sufficient. We attend besides of a differentiated to each one of our coop, as well as the communities of San Luis Viejo and Carlos Rodriguez, school and medic clinic» explained Perez Hernandez

In the coop of Farm Production Abel Santamaria the candidates meet of the benefit of a extract machine of oil and sesame and the perspective of the population to increase the crop and process of the grain, to offer to the population the product and approach the exempt as animal food.

The president of the CPA, Nelson Valdes Espinosa, explained to the press that the equipment process in a hour a quintal process in a hour of grass to a average, according to the subject available, since November 2022 to January 2023 of 1508 oil liters.

Until the state of Javier Far Vera, a producer of the coop Pedro Gonzalez of the community of Itabo, arrive the candidates to deputies. There was witnesses of the 20 hectares sown of garlic, beans, cane and potato among others as the breeding of fishes and pigs.

The governor of Matanzas called to generalize the goo practice of this product in all the population to make the self-sufficient with own production of the territory.

This tour to different points of the geographic from Matanzas bu the candidates to deputies of the province make more stronger the trust of the town and futures representative of the National Assemble. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon