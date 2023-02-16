The San Carlos and San Severino City of Matanzas make 330 years the next October 12, in Honor to that inaugurate, that constitute a grateful gift for the celebration.

Belongs to the newly create mipyme Artys, the coffe-bar Chaplin, located in the ancient projections room of the Velasco movie and with the ability to 40 peoples, gift cocktail bar services since the 9:00 am to the early morning, and include the sale of refreshment until the 5 afternoon.

With the presence of the memeber of the Central Committee of the Party and its first secretary in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, as well as other authorities of the province, the center was officially inaugurated the last weekend, In the occasion, Angel Cabrera Franque, presodent of Atys, thanked the contribution of the several institutions added up to the materialization of the piece.

As a part of the inauguration the assistant public enjoy of a audiovidual material about Cantiflas, music theme of the movie namesake of Charles Chaplin.

Finally Doris Gladis Garcia and Jean Marco Monclus, members of Danza Espiral interpretate de choreography of their principal Liliam Padron, that recalls the piece of the great film creator that give name to the institution. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon