Adriana and Roxana have lived closely the months of maintenance at the Antonio Guiteras de Matanzas Thermoelectric Power Plant. These young graduates from the University of Matanzas in the Industrial Engineering career arrived at the plant in the middle of the stop to fulfill their social service. Since then they have learned a lot in different areas.

For Roxana the experiences have been very positive. “We have been here directly in the production area watching the work being carried out. We never thought of going in and going straight to maintenance but we were going to be here doing office work pretty much. However, we have participated a lot in maintenance, we have made inspections, seen the works and met different teams.”

At this time, the thermoelectric plant is in the final stage of maintenance that began on February 24 after an unforeseen outage of the system. The technical director, Román Pérez Castañeda, comments that they have carried out tests on the main equipment, both rotary and static, electrical, mechanical and automatic. They also correct defects, except in the turbine area, where the rotor could be turned into a spinner, an event that constitutes a fundamental milestone.

Cleaning, collection of materials and temporary facilities created during the stage are carried out in the different areas. More than 700 workers from the Power Plant Maintenance Company from all over the country participated in the work and improvements for more than 3 months in order to start up the largest generator block in the country as soon as possible.

